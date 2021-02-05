To the editor:
When deciding which university to attend, I chose a school in Massachusetts half an hour away from the beach -- as several of my fondest memories come from the ocean. My sister and I had a favorite game we liked to play where we would both try to jump above the waves just before they touched the sand. Once I got older, I began to understand the vast world and wonder that existed beyond my sight, underneath the waves.
The Northeast Canyons and Seamounts is one such place, full with life in every nook and cranny. Sometimes called “Dr. Seuss’s Garden” by scientists, this national marine monument -- located about 150 miles off Cape Cod -- is a biodiversity hotspot filled with centuries-old corals, magnificent whales, and so much more.
Last summer, President Trump rolled back protections for this beautiful place, putting it at risk from commercial fishing. This threatens the area’s sea animals and their underwater habitats and reduces the ecosystem’s resilience in the face of climate change.
That’s why I was heartened to see that President Biden signed an executive order to review changes made by President Trump regarding the conditions and boundaries of national monuments. By restoring protections for the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts, President Biden will help keep New England’s oceans healthy for years to come, providing more opportunities for us all to form precious memories with loved ones, like those formative summers I spent with my sister at the beach.
Maya Sze
Intern, Environment Massachusetts
Tufts University