Walking the dog to the beach isn’t the carefree activity it used to be. I find myself looking carefully at the sand, the rocks, and the houses along our route and wondering what might happen to these beloved scenes as we face into the unknown of the oncoming climate crisis. Today at high tide, water covered the end of the Long Beach footbridge, and I found myself wondering, will this happen more and more? Will we eventually no longer be able to maintain the footbridge, and the beach?
Recently, the climate crisis has dominated the news, from the Global Climate Strike on Sept. 20 to the Youth Climate Summit held at the United Nations on Sept. 21. We here on Cape Ann have been actively engaged as well, beginning with last week’s Earth Prayers service at the Fisherman’s Wives Statue, to this past Friday’s stand out at Grant Circle encouraging each other to get involved.
Most importantly, however, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 25, there was a summit meeting held at the Rose Baker Senior Center for a wide cross-section of people involved in responding to the climate crisis. This climate crisis action meeting drew more than 100 people, including high school student organizers, state and city elected officials, members of the clergy, city and town employees, and many, many concerned citizens from across Cape Ann. We gathered to connect, to share our fears and hopes, and proposed bold ideas for action. Much of what was presented is not new, but what was different on Wednesday evening was the sense of urgency and purpose that all who attended shared. We will be meeting again, in late October. Time is running short. For coastal regions such as Cape Ann, time is running short, and the impact of more severe coastal storms and sea level rise could be catastrophic to our way of life. The longer we wait to make unpopular lifestyles changes, the more drastic those changes will have to become. The time for action has arrived — in fact, it’s already getting late.
According to the most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, the impact of climate change is already being felt. Crops are yielding less in hotter climates. Polar ice is melting, and sea levels are rising. Coastal storms are producing more rain. Just this month Tropical Storm Imelda dumped 43 inches of rain in southeast Texas. As this happens more and more, how much federal aid will we be able to count on to rebuild?
Responding to this global crisis will take all of us, people of all ages, from all walks of life. The Associated Clergy of Cape Ann co-sponsored the Action Meeting last Wednesday, for we see this crisis as a religious issue. We have been granted a beautiful home, Planet Earth; the incredible gift of Creation. We praise it, we give thanks for it. How shall we care for it?
The Creation, our Earth, is also home to countless living species of animals and plants. For too long humans have regarded these as resources to be used, even exploited for profit, instead of seeing other species as something to be cared for and nurtured. Ironically, we humans need plants and animals to survive. They do not need us.
How have we treated our gift of Creation? Have we been exploiters or stewards? Are we grateful for this gift? Are we working to pass it along to our children and our grandchildren?
We are all needed in this great effort of our lifetimes. We need scientific responses, construction responses, and religious responses. It starts with each of us, saying that we care, and that we will commit to helping.
There is still much we can do. We can plant trees to help remove the excess carbon from the atmosphere. We can demand more alternative energy resources and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. We can commit to eating less meat. We can dig up lawns and plant gardens full of flowers to attract pollinators. Did you know that bees were recently declared the most important species on the plant by the Earthwatch Institute? And they are endangered.
Much of this news is frightening, and we often try to turn away, to not hear or see. In the coming weeks and months, please let your gratitude for our Earth outweigh your fear and let yourself awaken to what we can see happening around us. Begin to take small steps wherever you can. Pray, gather in groups to brainstorm, get informed, or protest. But most of all, remember to look around you in wonder at the beauty and the life we are a part of, and be grateful for all we have been given.
The Rev. Janet Parsons is minister of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church. The Midweek Musings column rotates among Cape Ann clergy.
