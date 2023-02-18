To the editor,
Local elections will occur in the fall. Local government actions are primary to our day-to-day welfare, causing me to wonder about our continuing inability to hold public, in-person meetings. This missing element in our public life has been unnecessarily delayed.
Some elected officials have made weak excuses for the continuing dependence on “zoom” meetings, such as technical difficulties and insufficient funds available to improve the city’s tech services in this area.
Pre-pandemic, we held legally required public meetings without a problem, doing all that law required.
In 2020 we found ourselves endangered by a serious and contagious health problem and we were fortunate to be able to meet via “zoom.” This option should continue, if possible.
Hybrid meetings seem possible and would be appreciated but I do not believe such is legally required.
Public meetings should be held now and should have returned nearly a year ago. Any development that allows greater access through technology is welcome WHEN available, doable and funded.
Assuming there are incumbents who run for office in the fall, my votes will be given to incumbents who have strongly sought to return to actual public meetings.
Fully public meetings were held pre-2020 and should have returned as soon as the state allowed this. Distancing and masks can be required for the benefits that they do provide.
Karen Budrow,
Gloucester