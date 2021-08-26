To the editor:
Portuguese Hill/Ward 2 has been long forgotten — seemingly abandoned by the city of Gloucester. The streets are lined with broken roads and crumbled sidewalks. It seems that no one cares. Well, I care. Cars drive on sidewalks as though they don’t exist. People drive 30 mph and more on the narrow, twisting and turning hills. Cars are parked on the sidewalks as though they don’t exist as well. Why has nothing been done to improve the roads and sidewalks in this neighborhood? It has been said that the new school will be a “neighborhood school,” but the children have no sidewalks on which to walk to and from school.
The most recent traffic study was conducted in January of 2020 by Niche Traffic Solutions and was ordered by Dore & Whittier. It did not include the Halyard apartments nor the new YMCA, nor Gorton’s Seafood first and second shifts coming and going on Rogers and Main streets at the same time as school release. Gorton’s first and second shifts total an average of 130 people coming and going before and after 2 p.m. Also, because the traffic study was done in January, there was virtually no traffic. Summer traffic begins during the school year — in May — when summer residents and vacationers explore the island. Our traffic virtually doubles. Remember, all of Rockport and its summer residents have to come down the Route 128 extension onto Eastern Avenue, or go the long way around, through Lanesville. (Dore & Whittier built the West Parish School, which now has huge traffic problems; it now wants another $1 million to add a queue to ease the congestion on Concord Street and Route 133.)
It has been calculated that 60%-70% of students get dropped off and picked up. This will continue, as there are virtually no sidewalks “on the hill,” and there may not be enough bus drivers for all these kids. Also, East Gloucester parents are not going to let their children walk down the extension to the school. Neither would I.
The math: Sixty percent of 440 is 264 cars; 264 at 20 feet per car equals 5,280 feet. That’s exactly one mile of cars. And that’s just parents; it doesn’t include teachers and administrators. The Dore & Whittier plan has a maximum queue of 90 cars. That leaves 174 cars, 3,480 feet, equaling .66 miles of cars (over a half-mile) filled with parents waiting to pick up their child. Cars will be pulled over on Route 128, Webster, Friend, Sadler, and Mt. Vernon streets, and Eastern Avenue, East Main Street and Main Street. That’s more than half a mile of cars just sitting and waiting. It’s a half-mile to Our Lady of Good Voyage Church; it’s a half-mile to Gorton’s (remember to add 130 Gorton’s workers). Friend and Mt. Vernon streets spill out onto Prospect Street, which spills out onto Rogers (Gorton’s again), Main, and Washington streets. The main artery of the city, Route 128, and three of the busiest roads in the city — Eastern Avenue, Rogers Street and Main Street — along with the above-mentioned streets will be GRIDLOCKED.
At a City Council meeting in July 2021, it was requested that a traffic study be done by an independent company because our traffic department is not equipped to handle it.
Right now, Dore & Whittier have a blank check. There’s a budget, but there’s no limit. Right now, the current traffic study is a pretense; it is null and void and of no use to anyone.
There’s the problem. Here’s the solution: Put the project — at this location, its true and total cost to city taxpayers (including sidewalks on Portuguese Hill and the cost of repairing and renting St. Ann’s school, police details and its new, independent traffic study conducted by a company chosen and approved by the Gloucester Traffic Commissioner — to a vote this November. Put it on the ballot. Yes, again. Once all of the above information has been given to the public, if it’s still a good idea, if it’s true and just, it will pass again.
Mattos Playground is (was) a protected piece of land dedicated as a playground for the children of Gloucester. Read the dedication on the boulder, it’s a playground. The lawsuit is not trying to stop a state-of-the-art school from being built. It is trying to stop the land-grab and desecration of a playground dedicated to the children of Gloucester and, subsequently, all the children to follow who will enjoy this open space to play games and chase butterflies and catch tadpoles and polliwogs, the way we did as children. Don’t deny your children and grandchildren the simple pleasures of nature that we enjoyed as children. Don’t deny Gloucester’s children the joys and wonders of childhood. Ask your city councilor to put the new school, its pricing, and a new, independent, comprehensive traffic study on the November ballot. Don’t let them take childhood away from the next generations while causing mayhem on the streets of Gloucester.
Portuguese Hill and Ward 2 has been the Forgotten Neighborhood for far too many years. It’s time to care. It’s time to vote for the healthy environment you want your children and your grandchildren — and your great-grandchildren to enjoy.
Tracy O’Neil
Candidate for Ward 2 City Council