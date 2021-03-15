To the editor:
I am confident that doctors and hospitals in our area would agree that the COVID-19 pandemic, with its possibility of infection, is far from over. However, a Boston bureaucrat has taken it upon himself to declare the danger has waned, and is willing to risk the health of thousands of people, young and old, to achieve a political position. As reported in the March 11 edition of the Gloucester Daily Times, State Education Commissioner Jeff Riley, with support from Gov. Baker, has released a plan to resume in-person classes over teachers’ objections. I suggest an organized group of parents and teachers form a committee that makes final judgments about when and where it is safe for students to resume in-person classes. These decisions are not political matters but concern the well-being and safety of our citizens.
Nathaniel S. Johnson
Rockport