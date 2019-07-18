To the editor:
I want to thank Mr. Waller for his thoughtful June 27 column (”Denial of man-made climate change is a perilous error”). He certainly has a lot of faith in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Unfortunately, this faith may not be justified. The IPCC is a very exclusionary group that is well known for ignoring or misrepresenting any opposition from even well-respected researchers - and there are many! Ultimately, the IPCC is meant to be a United Nations tool to justify taxing and seizing money from us all.
What do we really know about the IPCC? The IPCC has ignored the long-accepted Medieval Warm Period (950-1250) and the Roman Warm Period (250 B.C.- 400 A.C.). Both periods have been warmer than now. The IPCC has attempted to discredit any scientific evidence contradicting their marketing directive of selling man-made global warming. But who is in this panel of “scientists?” Professor Philip Jones, Dr. Mann, Keith Briffa, Ben Santer, and Dr. James Hansen among others are key figures and leaders of the IPCC. You may recall that in my previous letter, I made reference to the East Anglia “climate-gate” scandal. As a reminder, emails between these same influential IPCC “scientists” were leaked to the public. In their own written words, these emails exposed their data manipulations to support their fraudulent claims of man-made global warming. Their shenanigans were fully exposed. These emails were disclosed in 2009 and again in 2011 with updated and newer emails. This is perhaps the worst scientific scandal of our generation. Based on this, I cannot accept the IPCC as a credible or a truthful resource.
As a result of the IPCC’s recognized bias position, open-minded scientists have banded together to form the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC). This group consists of well-respected scientists that have disagreement with the IPCC. Some of better known are Craig D. Idso, Ph.D. (climatologist), Robert M. Carter, Ph.D. (paleontologist) and S. Fred Singer, Ph.D. (physicist). As indicated in my previous letter, many scientists have problems with the man-made global warming premise. As additional proof, the PBL Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency conducted a survey in 2015 that found that only 43% of scientists believe in man-made climate change.
As also indicated in my previous letter, our own federal government has invested in the man-made global warming myth. One example has been NASA’s data manipulation to serve the narrative of man-made climate change. NASA falsely indicated that 1998 was hotter than 1934. Later the Washington Times reported “Under pressure in 2007, NASA recalculated its data and found that 1934, not 1998, was the hottest year in its records for the contiguous 48 states. NASA later changed that data again, and now 1998 and 2006 are tied for the first, with 1934 slightly cooler.” NASA also later declared 2014 to be the hottest year on record -- despite the fact that they were only 38% sure about it. Surprisingly, the 38% part was left out of their press release. NASA’s schizophrenic behavior is troubling. Obviously, NASA is not the well-respected institution it once was.
Since my previous letter, I have even put in more time researching the topic of man-made global warming. Using the scientific tools developed while studying and becoming an engineer, I am sorry to state that I see no plausible reason to change my mind. The man-made global warming premise does not stand up to close scrutiny. As in my earlier request, please take the time to thoroughly analyze the MMGW premise. In addition, you may want to question news reports from the IPCC, NASA, etc. I believe these groups have ulterior motives. If you haven’t already, you just might become a man-made global warming skeptic and that is definitely a good thing!
John T. Kolackovsky
Rockport
