To the editor:
As we face an ever-intensifying climate crisis, it's critical that we accelerate a clean energy transition to ensure a healthy planet ("Permitting delays seen slowing clean energy transition, June 20, gloucestertimes.com). Rep. Jeff Roy's bill (H 3215) therefore deserves our attention, as it seeks to streamline energy infrastructure permitting processes through consolidation.
The current permitting process is often slow, complicated, and fails to incorporate feedback from impacted communities, making it an unacceptable model for realizing necessary environmental progress. But updating this process is no small feat. A balance must be struck between protecting our communities and efficiently moving forward with clean energy development.
The bill is backed by utility companies, environmental activists, and community advocates alike, so it is clear that this legislation has the potential to benefit all stakeholders. We must sincerely hope that the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy will view this endeavor as a priority. Only by swiftly implementing clean energy infrastructure can we hope to make a real difference in reducing our emissions and meeting our goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
Frederick Hewett,
Cambridge