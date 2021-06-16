To the editor:
Saturday marks Juneteenth, the singular day that recognizes the emancipation of African-American slaves in the United States, a day that was first celebrated more than two years after Lincoln declared them free. This is the day that every human being stolen from their homes, enslaved for generations, raped, beaten, sold, families torn apart, killed, was finally “free” — ignoring of course that the legacy of slavery lives on in so many covert and overt ways more than 150 years later.
As a white, middle-aged, middle-class male, I have little agency to speak of the meaning or import of Juneteenth except to say that it clearly has great meaning and tremendous import not only for the Black community, but for our country as a whole and should really be celebrated as a major national holiday. It isn’t, though ironically, in Texas it is a paid state holiday.
What I can speak to however, is the cynical appropriation of this day by the Gloucester Republican City Committee for their “We the People” protest/rally/march/campaign event where they plan to protest against apparently grievous government overreach on various fronts. I asked the chair of the GRCC exactly which freedoms they were being denied. “So we are protesting the violations of all of our freedoms/rights, 1A, 2A, etc (the past few years have been eye-opening for a lot of people) ... but because of recent events there will also be quite a few speakers focusing on medical freedom.”
I’m trying to figure out exactly which First or Second Amendment rights we patriotic Americans have been stripped but I come up empty. On the other hand, the issue of “medical freedom” caught my attention. Was this going to be a pro-choice rally? Had Republicans finally come to the conclusion that the government had no right intervening in the intensely emotional, personal and private health/medical decisions of a person and their own body? Were they finally beginning to accept that the Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade was settled law?
Alas no … they still want THAT government intervention. What really rattled their cage was … masks and vaccines. So, when a completely brand new lethal pandemic is racing around the globe killing millions and infecting tens of millions more, our government and nearly every other government on this planet began directing their residents to wear masks to help combat the wildfire of contagion. No one is going to argue that we haven’t all had a rough year — it’s been hard, hard, hard on many people in many ways, yet one would think that the most patriotic thing patriotic Americans could do for their country was to tie a piece of fabric over their nose and mouth and keep a nominal distance from each other to do their part to help end this scourge as quickly as possible. After all, more than 600,000 Americans have died in a bit over a year. Apparently not.
Then there’s the whole politicization of the vaccine process. Government wasn’t going to tell patriotic Americans that they had to get a vaccine for this indiscriminate disease. Even though their most patriotic American EVER, Donald Trump, ordered “Operation Warp Speed” to develop vaccines. By the time they became readily available for distribution, it was apparent (well, to most of us) that President Biden was going to be in the Oval Office and, nearly overnight, vaccines were just another example of freedom-stealing government oppression.
So, to boil it all down, the lily white GRCC is co-opting the day that celebrates the end of slavery of African Americans, and the most shameful era of our nation’s history, for a barely veiled Republican campaign rally, and to whine about the tyranny having to wear masks at Market Basket and airplanes. The mind reels.
This June 19, maybe take a moment, or 10, and think about the importance of achieving true freedom for all Americans. Think about the disparities in how people of color continue to be treated in this country. Think about the resurgence of voter disenfranchisement laws that are being targeted against communities of color. Think of the police violence that has targeted Black and brown Americans. Think of all the ways that our nation has pushed minority communities to the fringes of the American Dream. Think about the hard work we have ahead of us to live up to the ideal of “Liberty and Justice for All.” That would be the patriotic thing to do.
Jason Grow
Gloucester