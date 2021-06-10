To the editor:
I’m a mom, a grammy, a great-grammy. I’m a thinker, a putterer, a gardener, a planner, a fly-by-the-seat-of-my-pantser. I’m patriotic, political, thoughtful, passionate, opinionated, occasionally excitable when provoked, and determined. I love my city, my country and, most of all, I love my family.
In other words, I’m you, and I’m afraid.
I’m afraid of what quality of life my grandbabies and great-grandbabies are going to have in the near future because of the choices, actions or, worse, inactions I choose. I’m an old lady and the loss of freedoms won’t alter my life much but it will, indeed, affect your babies and mine.
The thing is, we have so much more in common than not, yet we find ourselves bogged down in the differences. I can only ask myself why, how we got here, and what we can do to change it.
We have a wonderful opportunity to begin to do that on Saturday, June 19, in a Freedom Protest and Rally at Stage Fort Park, beginning at noon. The event welcomes all -- Democrat, Republican, independent, no affiliation, those who aren’t the least bit political, and really don’t care about anything except the future country we’re leaving for our kids.
We can all come together and enjoy just being free of the encumberments of the past year and to celebrate life. All those little moments we took for granted that were missing will be represented, from live music, kids activities and games, speakers, hearing what candidates for important roles have to say, looking them in the eye, and knowing who is the person for the job at this critical point in our children’s and country’s path forward.
The event, hosted by the Gloucester Republican City Committee and 40 families from all beliefs and walks of life, is intended to bring us together in a peaceful gathering to stand up for the freedoms that are quickly being eroded and will ultimately affect the long-term rights and quality of life for our kids. We can talk, laugh, share, and be the Change We Want to see.
There will be live music, kids games and activities, freedom supporting candidates and speakers, including Constitutional attorney Marc Randazza, Constitution of States, Camp Constitution, Mass Stands Up, Health Rights MA, GOUSA founder John Paul Moran, local small business owners Ashley Sullivan, Sylvie Lockerova, Peter Sklivas, and so many more. The event is growing by the day.
Everyone, regardless of where you stand, is invited and encouraged to come and pack up a picnic, load up the grill, and enjoy the great sense of coming together as a freedom-loving community after a very long last 15 months of many trials. There is no better place to spread our wings and breath fresh air than the beautiful shores of Gloucester.
We are so very lucky here in this country, and we take the freedoms we have for granted because we’ve never been without them. Some will tell you the Constitution is outdated and no longer relevant. That could not be further from the truth, but it’s the old “you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone,” and what we’ve got is a privilege and freedom that few others in the world have. Don’t let your Littles suffer the consequences of our ignorance and inaction.
I will not sit down, I will not shut up, and I will love each and every one of you until you give me a darned good reason not to. Please, join me ... join us. Embrace the most precious gifts we have. Hugs to you all.
If you are a freedom supporting candidate or organization and would like to be part of this event, please contact the GRCC committee chair Ashley Sullivan at 978-879-6560.
Dianne Palmer Eason
Gloucester