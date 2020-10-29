To the editor:
Have you been confused by the ads on TV for ranked choice voting, Question 2?
Massachusetts law states: "In elections, the person receiving the highest number of votes for an office shall be deemed and declared to be elected to such office." Nowhere does the law state the winner must receive 50% or more of the vote. There is not a run off if a candidate doesn't attain 50% as some proponents of ranked choice suggest. Currently, the candidate with the most votes wins.
Let's look at a hypothetical example of ranked choice voting. Candidate A received 48% first-ranked votes, a plurality, B received 46%, and C received 6%. All candidate A voters strongly disliked candidate B and C so they didn't rank either B or C. All who voted for B disliked candidate A very much so they only ranked C. After the count, C is eliminated and B gets all of C's votes because A voters didn't rank (vote) for two candidates they disliked. Under ranked choice, candidate B wins 52% vs 48% for A. As a result of the rankings for candidate C, who came in last and was the clear loser, candidate C's forfeitures of 6% made B the winner. But candidate A originally received 2% more first ranked votes than candidate B! Although this example, with all 6% are going to one candidate, is an unlikely result there are many combinations where the original plurality is overturned because of the 50% arbitrary threshold imposed by ranked choice.
This is a rank outcome. Ranked choice is a form of voter suppression. Who came up with the 50% threshold? It's not in the law. Ranked choice is confusing with some potential unintended consequences. Let's continue an up and down vote. Let the best candidate win. Vote no on Question No. 2.
Leonard Gyllenhaal
Gloucester