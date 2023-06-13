To the editor:
2023 is the 125th anniversary of the War of 1898, in which Gloucester men played a large role. Over 1% of the Navy’s sailors were Gloucester men, which led Gloucester to be called “the cradle of the Navy,” and also to a gunboat being named the U.S.S. Gloucester. But Gloucester also sent off infantry in Company G, a 100-volunteer unit that performed humanitarian duty at Matanzas, Cuba.
The monument in honor of Gloucester’s volunteers, dedicated a century ago in 1923 before surviving vets of that war, still stands proudly in Welch Square, at the intersection of Pleasant and Prospect streets.
Memorial Day and June may be the appropriate time to think back and recall Pvt. William Dumphy, a Marine born to an Irish Catholic couple in Gloucester on Feb. 15, 1875. He was baptized “Guelielmum” Dumphy in Gloucester (at St. Anne’s?) on Feb. 21, 1875. Ironically, the battleship Maine blew up in Havana Harbor on his last birthday on Feb. 15, 1898.
Within months, Private Dumphy and over 600 others went down by train from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Brooklyn, New York, where they embarked to make the first landing in Cuba, an amphibious attack at Guantanamo.
As noted in a memoir at City Archives, written by local teacher Annabelle E. Stevenson, “the first blood shed in Cuba was Gloucester blood.” On sentry duty on June 11, 1898, 23-year-old Private Dumphy was shot and killed by a Spanish patrol. Two other Marines were killed at the same time.
A fellow Marine, Pvt. Henry Schreiber, described their burial:
“At ten o’clock on the morning of the 12th, Privates Dumphy and McColgan and Surgeon Gibbs were buried on the south slope of the hill. The solemn ceremony was continually interrupted by the enemy — to whom the sacred purpose of those sharing in this observance must have been apparent. The prayers were concluded under the zing of Mauser bullets. The salutes we fired over the graves were aimed at the Spaniards.”
Because of Private Dumphy and others like him, the United States was able to join Cuban rebel forces to liberate Cuba, then Puerto Rico, the Philippines, and Guam. In fact, Guantanamo became the staging area for the invasion of Puerto Rico, where (on July 25) the first American flag — made in Gloucester and carried ashore by Marines of the U.S.S. Gloucester — was raised over the island. So, this June, it is only right to remember Private Dumphy, originally buried under enemy fire, reinterred and now at rest in Brooklyn, a Gloucester man, a Marine, and the first to fall in the War of 1898.
I will be talking about Gloucester and the War of 1898 on Wednesday, June 14, Flag Day, at 1 p.m. at the Rose Baker Senior Center. Meanwhile, anyone who wants a fuller story than above, please ask and I will send you illustrated materials free. My email is williamshakespeareaww@gmail.com.
Wayne Soini,
Gloucester