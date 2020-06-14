To the editor:
The #antiObama strikes again. There can be no other reason for the current president to open to fishing the first marine national monument, designated by President Obama in 2016. Does Trump’s move help the fishing industry? Unclear. The site appeared to have few users before it was designated a national monument. Does it help the environment? Clearly ... no. Does it excite Trump’s base? Stay tuned.
If this president really wanted to help the fishing industry, he would start by acting on climate change, the biggest threat to our oceans. Oceans are absorbing CO2, which causes higher ocean temperatures, lowers oxygen levels, and increases acidification — a deadly combo to marine life.
But that’s not nearly as good a hashtag.
Debora Hoffman
Belmont