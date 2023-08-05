To the editor:
I'd like to comment on your front page article ("Duff to pursue register of deeds post in 2024," Times, Aug. 3) regarding Eileen Duff, John O'Brien and the elected post of Register of Deeds at the South Essex Registry in Salem.
Far from being an "obscure position," it offers, if properly staffed, a continuation of the excellent work that Mr. O'Brien has overseen and fostered for years.
I have used the Registry's on-line deed- and plan-access facility for nearly 30 years. In his tenure, Mr. O'Brien has acquired a staff that is responsive and inventive, and he has supported them with funds and facilities sufficient to do their jobs. The website is easy to use, encompasses an extraordinary number of documents — all of which had to be scanned from thousands of books — and best of all, it's FREE!
I particularly emphasize this because I have tried using similar facilities in other states and more often than not come up against fees for service or membership requirements in order to search for and obtain copies of deeds and plans. Customer support is excellent if problems arise.
There's a good reason why the registrar's salary is large; in the incumbent's case, it is earned.
I hope that the next registrar takes the job equally seriously.
Peter Goodwin
Rockport