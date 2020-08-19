To the editor:
It’s easy to register to vote.
You can register at your town or city clerk’s office during business hours. Or register online at www.sec.state.ma.us. Click on “Elections and Voting.” You’ll need your driver’s license ID number or an ID issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles. Sixteen-year-olds can pre-register, but can’t vote until they turn 18.
Not sure you’re registered? Call your town or city clerk’s office or click on “Am I Registered to Vote?” at www.sec.state.ma.us.
Deadline: To vote in the Tuesday, Sept. 1 state primary election, new voters must register by Saturday, Aug. 22. Rockport, Gloucester, Essex and Manchester will have extended hours on Aug. 22. Call your town or city clerk’s offices for information, or consult their websites.
If you aren’t registered, you can’t vote, and your vote makes a difference!
Nan Andrew
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann
Gloucester