To the editor:
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund has designated Aug. 10 as Agent Orange Awareness Day to bring attention to the number of Vietnam veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange and continue to suffer a range of health problems 45 years after the end of the war.
Agent Orange was developed by Dow Chemical to defoliate areas used as cover for ambushes, as well as to destroy subsistence crops. Between 1962 and 1971, the U.S. sprayed an estimated 20 million gallons of these herbicides in Vietnam, eastern Laos, and parts of Cambodia.
Nearly 2 million American soldiers may have been exposed to Agent Orange.
Over 5,600 Gloucester residents served in Vietnam; 119 never came home.
Let us take a moment on Aug. 10 to stop, remember, honor, and never forget all those who served.
Toni Borge
Gloucester