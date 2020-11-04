To the editor:
On behalf of the Care Dimensions staff, Board of Directors and volunteers, I would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of community leader Jack Good.
Jack was part of the Community Committee to help build the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. Jack introduced several people to us and many are still donors today. His loyalty, commitment and influence were priceless for us during a pivotal time in our company’s history.
So many organizations in our area are better for having benefited from Jack’s professional skills, generosity and true interest in others. Jack made the community better with his smile, his grace and his leadership. He will be sorely missed.
Patricia Ahern
President and CEO
Care Dimensions
Danvers