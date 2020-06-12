To the editor:
Watch Hill, on a late September afternoon, is a wondrous place. The sun glistens off the bay and Jack’s Olympia Tea Room invites you into it’s “famous not fancy” environment. It’s such an easy place to love and where I spent my youthful summers and return to whenever possible. It is also the last place I saw my friend Ray Lamont, surrounded by the people of his last post, regaling them with stories that were always followed by great laughter, Ray’s the most heartfelt. Once smitten, it’s a hard place to leave. In 2008 Ray did just that and with the sun setting behind him, came over the A. Piatt for another adventure. So grateful he did.
This gracious community welcomed and “immersed him in the fabric.”. It was a precious quilt sewn together by all who were lucky to become his friend, share a meal, watch a Super Bowl halftime show, be inspired by his use of language, be present for his irrepressible love of life. The man who stuttered was the first to volunteer to read books to children, to greet each of us with cheerful words, to share our pain when tragedy arose in our midst. During his years in Gloucester he was always respectful, kind, enthusiastic and gentle.
When he wrote his last column in December about being “engulfed” by the heart and soul of our community, the world dimmed a little. He would be greatly missed and with each new event that befell us, his absence became a reminder of all he was to our little city. His encyclopedic knowledge of everything from baseball to music, politicians to local characters, history and art was extensive and thoughtfully shared. Ray could have given Alex Trebek a good run. He encouraged many of us to participate, write, think. Ray was the moderator to a raucous, diverse online community. He had an ironclad sense of humor and knew instinctively when to draw the line. We respected his decisions, sort of.
It is doubtful his smiling face or our conversations will disappear from my memory, more a gift to be cherished. When Ray Lamont would lean in with a serious face to share an “off the record” whispered comment that was always followed by that perfect laugh, my heart melted for the very joy of his joy. His devotion to our community was heartfelt and generous. We are all so lucky he came over that bridge and became one of us.
The last time I saw Ray, the sunset over Napatree Point was the most spectacular ever, I carry that image with me. To glance back and catch his profile surrounded by his beloved friends, my sense was, for this one day, all was right with the world. I wish he were here still to share his wisdom and inherent humanity. Godspeed gentle man.
Oona O’Neill Thober
Gloucester