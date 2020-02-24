To the editor:
I offer this reflection on the passing of Dave Lane, a leader on Cape Ann for many decades who improved the quality of local government services all over the commonwealth of Massachusetts.
Dave was an innovative business leader who continually found a better way to get things done, often at a savings. He designed an insurance program, the roots of which are now utilized by hundreds of municipalities across Massachusetts. He was a dedicated public servant focused solely on what was best for the community. His service for many years as town moderator of Essex is a testament to that focus. Throughout his career, Dave modeled honesty and fairness. A handshake agreement with Dave meant something.
I worked with Dave for more than 30 years in his capacity as an insurance executive and as a government official. During that time, I worked with hundreds of business and government leaders. There were none for whom I had greater admiration than Dave. He was simply the best at what he did.
Today, I raise a metaphorical glass in a toast to Dave Lane. It was an honor to work with him. It was a privilege to watch him put his values to work every day to help make this world a better place in which to live. He was inspirational. His legacy lives on with those he motivated to be the best they can be.
Brent Wilkes
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.