To the editor:
As a crisp wind blew over Mattos Field Friday, Oct. 4, residents and family gathered to celebrate the birthday of a hero, Joseph S. Mattos Jr., and to rally to save his dedicated field from destruction.
Reginald Santos, Joseph’s nephew, spoke of his nephew’s service and of Joseph’s sacrifice — and his family’s — more than 100 years ago but forever fresh in his mind. Mr. Santos spoke of respect lost, respect lost for our veterans and for our volunteers who worked so tirelessly to make Joseph’s field great again. Reginald spoke of hallowed promises made by our city officials to keep Mattos Field where it belongs in his neighborhood that Joseph grew up in. Residents expressed deep concern with our city’s lack of maintenance of our schools as well as living within our means and not taking on debt for our generation and for future generations to pay for. Keeping our neighborhood schools in their current location was another common theme of the night. The night ended singing Happy Birthday to a young solider who sacrificed his life so that we can be free today. Thank you Pvt. Joseph S. Mattos Jr. — your service it will never be forgotten.
Patti Amaral
Gloucester
