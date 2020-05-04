To the editor:
We mourn the loss of three dear friends of the Cape Ann YMCA. As we all navigate these challenging times, the Y is feeling the love and support of our members who mean so much to us. In that spirit, I felt compelled to share the Y’s deepest condolences to the families and friends of three very dear Y members who we have lost during this time: Willie Greeke, Alan “Chip” Hagstrom, and Joe Orange.
Like all our members, past and present, these wonderful people were part of our Y family and we grieve their loss as well as others who have passed from this horrible virus. We remember Willie, Chip, and Joe for their passion, commitment, and unwavering support of our Y and our community.
Willie Greeke worked as a youth program director in the early 1990s and continued to support the Cape Ann YMCA through the participation of his children in our programs and activities. Chip Hagstrom was a long-time Y member and donor who served on our board of directors for many years. Chip was always so supportive, offering leadership and advice for moving the Y forward. We loved when Chip would stop by the Y, we saved a special seat for him in the lobby so we could all enjoy his friendly conversation and welcoming smile. Joe Orange was a director in the 1950s and 1960s overseeing sports and aquatics at the Y. He also received the Distinguished Service award in 2007 for all his work in Gloucester and at the Cape Ann Y. He was well known by many as “Uncle Joe” and our pool at Camp Spindrift is named in his honor.
Our hearts go out to the families of Willie, Chip, and Joe, in addition to all who have lost loved ones during this health crisis.
We remain dedicated to providing resources and support to the Cape Ann community, now and always.
Rest in peace Willie, Chip, and Joe.
Tim Flaherty
Executive Director
Cape Ann YMCA