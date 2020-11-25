To the editor:
I’m the mother of a public school music teacher who has been teaching remotely until this past week, the grandmother of a child in remote kindergarten, and a partner with my daughter-in-law in my grandson’s learning. Remote learning has been a challenge for everyone involved. The technological learning curve has been steep, even for those who started out with more digital skills than others. Having children learn from home requires a significant time and energy commitment from those who supervise them.
This is what remote learning has NOT been: a disaster, a failure, or the source of demonstrable physical and mental illness among schoolchildren.
Parents have been naive if they expected remote learning to be as hands-off (for them) as classroom instruction, fully constructed and easy to use from day one, and inclusive of the range of personal contacts that face-to-face learning provided pre-COVID. Remote learning is a work in progress. It cannot be expected to provide everything face-to-face instruction does, but it has positive aspects.
Focusing on short-term problems ignores what remote learning could provide in the future: a backup form of instruction for snow days and school shutdowns and a way to democratize education by allowing students to cross geographic boundaries (imagine your child attending language classes in France).
I’ve watched my son and my grandson’s teachers work hard to adjust to the new teaching medium. It is NOT the same mode of education they were used to. I’ve experienced the adaptations, the increased comfort levels, and the enormous amount of patience shown by everyone involved, including children. Instead of a loss, our participation in remote learning can be a chance to enhance computer literacy and explore new possibilities in education.
I don’t expect that remote learning will replace classroom instruction after the COVID cloud has lifted, but neither do I think a year of remote learning will destroy our children. Much is to be gained by being positive about its possibilities while we respect the schools’ decisions about their staff and students’ safety.
Sharron Cohen
Gloucester