To the editor,
If, next time, the Gloucester Daily Times would like to write a balanced piece of journalism about the looming Apple Street project instead of a one-sided public relations paean for the proponents of the misguided scheme, I would be happy to put a reporter in touch with some of the many residents who oppose the overblown design described in this paper on Feb. 23: “Apple Street project in Essex is moving ahead.”
For starters, there’s an architect, who recommends alternatives in keeping with a Scenic Road designation; an engineer who can explain why a simple, short, temporary bridge could work; a conservation expert who’d explain why the culvert repair need not include enlargement; a resident concerned about the $4.5 million cost estimate.
And here are some salient facts that the Feb. 23 piece omitted: there’s less than a 1% chance of flooding on Apple Street annually until 2050 (see Massachusetts Vulnerability Preparedness report on essexma.org.) The last time it flooded was in 2018 for three hours; the time before that I’m told was in the 1970s. Construction would take eight months, during which the road would be closed a lot. The Massachusetts Rivers Act and other environmental statutes apply because of the project’s impacts on the Essex River, tributaries and wetlands. The plan is called an “elevation project” but it’s mostly about widening. Let’s not minimize the destruction along the 850-feet stretch of country road. With added pavement, guardrails and stony embankments, that’s a whopping 50-feet-wide scar on a historic landscape after obliterating stone walls, wetlands and wildlife habitat, and more than 38 mature trees — many of them over 50 years old, doing valuable carbon sequestration.
Even if grant money, $4.5 million is taxpayer dollars — that means your dollars. It likely doesn’t include any overage costs, and just think about eminent domain, and if the town is sued. I wonder if resiliency grants can be used to pay lawyers.
I’m all for public safety, but we don’t need to wreck Apple Street to protect all residents. Essex public safety already has mutual assistance plans with Manchester and Gloucester for storm coverage. Let’s deal with the serious speeding problem, though.
It’s a shame the Gloucester Daily Times has not explored various perspectives to produce a balanced picture of this issue. If the paper prefers to continue writing promotional pieces for the project’s makers, well, it knows the way — and it’s a well-worn path.
Janet Carlson
Essex