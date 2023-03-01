To the editor,
In response to the story "Offshore wind halt urged by Native Americans seeking sway," (Feb. 26, gloucestertimes.com):
I have had a breathtaking respect for the environmental wisdom of Native Americans and fully support their receiving reparations but I’m at odds with this decision to delay US offshore wind with a moratorium.
If the Native American Congress had also issued a moratorium on at least the drilling for new extractions, I might believe that we could survive yet another delay of clean energy.
Extreme weather events caused by climate change are bearing down on us and especially on countries such as Pakistan who did almost nothing to cause this climate crisis. It had 1,500 people who died and millions displaced by climate flooding. This is a global crisis.
We can’t ever forget that our internal combustion engines and our utilities are in control of life on earth. We need to expedite this process and not forget that the fossil fuel industry has known about this danger since 1977.
Jan Kubiac,
Hyannis