To the editor:
I’m adding a P.S. to Taylor Ann Bradford’s Feb. 5 “Woods to Writing Desk” article on Poles Hill.
The Friends of Poles Hill collected signatures to put “Save Poles Hill” on the ballot for Gloucester’s November 1998 election. Voters were asked to approve (or disapprove) a debt restriction override so Gloucester could buy the hill from its owner, a developer. Every ward and precinct in Gloucester voted “Yes” to save Poles Hill, so Poles Hill really does belong to the people of Gloucester. If the voters had voted “No” we’d be looking at 121 units of housing instead of the wild forest, open fields and glacial erratics that Taylor describes.
Nan Andrew
Gloucester