To the editor:
This morning I read Ward 2 City Council Candidate Tracy O’Neil’s op-ed (”Put new school back up for a vote,” Aug. 27), and I was upset.
As a parent living on Portuguese Hill, I’m eager to send my 4-year-old daughter to the new school our neighborhood is slated to get. But if Ms. O’Neil gets her way, the project will be cancelled, funding will be pulled by the Massachusetts School Building Authority, and my daughter — and all the other kids — will have to choose between an ancient and insufficient St. Ann’s, and the debris-strewn hole that is now where Veterans used to be.
Ms. O’Neil’s piece shows she hasn’t thought through the practical implications of her ideas. We can’t send our children to Veterans now that it’s knocked down. And if we turn down the state MSBA money now, Gloucester won’t get more money to build another school until my daughter is old enough for O’Malley. Ms. O’Neil apparently thinks that all our governing bodies that spent endless hours and months deciding the question, should have picked another of the 14 locations considered for the new school. But at this point, it’s too late — unless we could put the whole city into Doc Brown’s DeLorean and go back in time.
But we can’t go back in time, Ms. O’Neil. And requesting endless do-overs at the polls until you get an outcome you like (like my daughter when we play Memory) is not a mature, responsible or workable approach to our city’s policy needs. I feel this proposal insults the intelligence of voters (unless they’re Marty McFly).
Dan Epstein
Gloucester