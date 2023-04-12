To the editor:
Re: On the plight of the Essex River Race
Along the same train of thought of closing down a popular and overwhelmingly supported event, why don't we cancel the Head of the Charles Regatta?
The Essex River event is broadly attended and brings great notoriety to the Town of Essex and its businesses. How many Essex residents have participated in this event??
If the cost of first responder services is an issue, make sure that is offset within the entry fee.
This event is the Essex version of the Boston Marathon! This is a singular high visibility annual event that enhances everything about Essex. Why not grant a special permit for the event so that it can proceed in 2023?
Poll the residents of Essex for their opinion on whether the event should be held or not, but don't dismiss what this event adds to the community; businesses and residents.
My daughter Whitney and her husband Steve Buckley (Buckleys are longtime residents of Essex and first responders), my brother Henry lives in Essex and has been a resident for over 20 years, I am a former resident and former member of the Town of Essex Finance Committee.
There should be an easy resolution to allow this event to proceed as it has for decades.
Don’t get bogged down in the clam-flat mud!!
Lowell Peabody,
Gloucester