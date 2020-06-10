To the editor:
The events of the last several days deeply disturb me. During my lifetime, I wore a military uniform for 28 years, both on active duty and as a member of the Massachusetts National Guard. I had the honor to serve alongside people of many religions, ethnic backgrounds, both native-born and immigrants. Many I called friend.
My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd for the pain they must feel as a result of his brutal murder. People have a right to gather and peacefully protest. Yes, some miscreants have taken advantage to loot and pillage, but do not let the message of the peaceful protestors be drowned out by their actions.
I also fear for the 99% of all our law enforcement personnel who are good people trying to serve and protect. Let us not attack and condemn these good men and women for the unforgiveable actions of a few. I pray that God keeps and protects them from harm.
To hear that the President Trump would employ active duty military personnel against U.S. citizens astounded me. I have come to the conclusion that our nation has become dysfunctional.
We need to recognize the injustices that many of our citizens experience on a daily basis and demand action. This starts with us demanding that our elected leaders acknowledge that these injustices exist, condemn them, and take real action. Why is this so hard for President Trump to do?
Why does President Trump feel the need to continually insult our longstanding allies and disrespect so many on the international scene? How does this benefit our society and our nation?
The final straw for me is the use of active military troops against our own citizens. What have we as a nation become? As a citizen, a veteran, and a Christian I can no longer stay silent. This nation needs to change direction. Both Presidents Kennedy and Reagan, Democrat and Republican, portrayed America as “the city upon a hill,” a shining model of charity and decency. Can anyone honestly say this is still true?
I ask every American who truly loves this country, who possesses a conscience, who respects truth and decency, who desires comity from our elected leaders to please exercise your right to vote in November and restore honor to our nation.
Paul E. Krueger
Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.)
Gloucester