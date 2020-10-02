To the editor:
In this time of anger and enmity, it feels hard to discern what we Americans have in common. But it may be simpler than we think. We can begin by remembering something generations of us learned in school, something children today learn, too — the Pledge of Allegiance. When we take that pledge with eyes focused on the flag and hands over our hearts, we promise loyalty to our country. We affirm our belief that we are one nation that will not be divided. We assert the core principles of freedom and fairness for every single one of us.
This election year, before we mark our ballots at home or in a voting booth, let’s set aside distractions, disinformation, distrust, and disrespect. Let’s privately re-take the Pledge of Allegiance. And then let’s vote for the women and men whose words and actions clearly demonstrate their faithfulness to this country above themselves and their commitment to national unity. We need leaders who themselves will honor the Pledge of Allegiance and work wholeheartedly to move us toward “liberty and justice for all.”
Martha Fox
Rockport