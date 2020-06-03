To the editor:
Houses of worship are designed to be places of healing, not sources of sickness.
We received Massachusetts’ new minimum safety standards for returning to our houses of worship with much concern for those people most at-risk in our communities.
We know that faithful people across Cape Ann ache to return to their sanctuaries for worship and that the gathering of groups of people for worship in other states have been occasions for COVID-19 transmission. Just because congregations may return to their buildings does not mean they should.
To care for the whole household of God means prioritizing not just the care of the fit and healthy, but of the sick and the lonely, the very old and very young.
To care for the whole household of God means prioritizing the care of those most impacted.
Our congregations are made up of some of the most vulnerable people likely to be impacted by the coronavirus. We will return to our buildings when it is safe for our communities to do so.
In the meanwhile, as our brother, Rev. Jim Achadinha, has said so eloquently we will “continue to trust God, believe in science, and pray without ceasing.”
Fr. Jim Achadinha
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport
Rev. Eva Cameron
First Universalist Church of Essex
Rev. Anne Deneen
St. Paul Lutheran, Gloucester
Rev. Alice W. Erickson
United Church of Christ
Rev. Ronald J. Gariboldi, Retired
Co-pastor of Holy Family OK Parish, Gloucester
Rev. Bret Hays
Rector
Saint John’s Episcopal Church, Gloucester
Abrahm Kielsmeier-Jones
Pastor
Union Congregational Church, Gloucester
Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault
Pastor
The Annisquam Village Church
Rabbi Steven Lewis
Temple Ahavat Achim, Gloucester
Rev. Susan Moran
Minister
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport
Rev. Janet Parsons
Minister
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church
The Rev. Rona Tyndall
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, United Church of Christ
Rev. Derek van Gulden
Pastor
The First Congregational Church of Rockport
The Rev. Karin E. Wade
Rector
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Rockport