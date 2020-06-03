To the editor: 

Houses of worship are designed to be places of healing, not sources of sickness.

We received Massachusetts’ new minimum safety standards for returning to our houses of worship with much concern for those people most at-risk in our communities.

We know that faithful people across Cape Ann ache to return to their sanctuaries for worship and that the gathering of groups of people for worship in other states have been occasions for COVID-19 transmission. Just because congregations may return to their buildings does not mean they should.

To care for the whole household of God means prioritizing not just the care of the fit and healthy, but of the sick and the lonely, the very old and very young.

To care for the whole household of God means prioritizing the care of those most impacted.

Our congregations are made up of some of the most vulnerable people likely to be impacted by the coronavirus. We will return to our buildings when it is safe for our communities to do so.

In the meanwhile, as our brother, Rev. Jim Achadinha, has said so eloquently we will “continue to trust God, believe in science, and pray without ceasing.”

 Fr. Jim Achadinha

The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport

Rev. Eva Cameron

First Universalist Church of Essex

Rev. Anne Deneen

St. Paul Lutheran, Gloucester

Rev. Alice W. Erickson

United Church of Christ

Rev. Ronald J. Gariboldi, Retired

Co-pastor of Holy Family OK Parish, Gloucester

Rev. Bret Hays

Rector

Saint John’s Episcopal Church, Gloucester

Abrahm Kielsmeier-Jones

Pastor

Union Congregational Church, Gloucester

Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault

Pastor

The Annisquam Village Church

Rabbi Steven Lewis

Temple Ahavat Achim, Gloucester

Rev. Susan Moran

Minister

Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport

Rev. Janet Parsons

Minister

Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church

The Rev. Rona Tyndall

West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, United Church of Christ

Rev. Derek van Gulden

Pastor

The First Congregational Church of Rockport

The Rev. Karin E. Wade

Rector

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Rockport

