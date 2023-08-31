To the editor:
Maybe I can share something that perhaps has even greater relevance than when first stated. In 1831, a German philosopher named Hegel lectured about polarization. He was concerned that individualism was incompatible with a stable social and political life and these forces instead constituted a collision, or a “knot” as he called it. He said, “The competitive market leads not to a cooperative society but one in which the populace divides into factions. The government is then just one faction temporarily ruling over the others.”
Hegel told his class that the solution to this “knot” constituted the bottleneck of history. He died a few months later, well ahead of his time. In our wonderful country, we may be approaching the point of urgently having to disentangle Hegel’s knot. That is, we are a house divided. I read recently that more than half of the independent voters and almost half of party voters today would consider voting for a third-party candidate in 2024. I suggest that this is a visible, strong sign of the need for disentanglement, as the “in” and “out” parties contend for “their” separate constituencies, and the fantasy of a third party as a tent big enough for everybody to stand under in a united country comes into more minds than usual.
Similarly, in terms of candidates, most are in their separate corners. However, one stands out in speaking constantly against polarization. Upon him has come personal attacks so vicious that — as he told Maria Bartiromo — if he believed what was said, he would not vote for himself. He consistently refuses to target enemies, and rather than criticize other candidates, he sticks to issues, always citing sources, facts and figures. These traits impress me as one man’s effort to undo Hegel’s knot. I do not know whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will succeed, but he is a coalition-builder saying many of the right things and embraces a ”robust middle class” as a key goal. Whoever wins should pursue that goal, and free speech, and federal agencies that operate outside of politics, funded by every one of us, for every one of us. I hear this in his agenda, which any candidate may adopt.
I hope that RFK Jr.’s message and manner stimulates a higher level of reasoned discourse this election cycle. The solution to Hegel’s knot continues to confront all of us and any leader wannabes. I believe that we cannot disentangle the “weaponization” of federal agencies, the overall governmental paralysis wrought by divisive extremists, unless this time, as housing soars beyond the reach of the working class, and much else breaks down in the American Dream, we put candidates’ feet to the fire on issues, and not personalities.
The future is too big for us to be little. Too much is at stake for us to ignore or to excuse the debate-duckers who stand aloof from the ordeal of being judged by the people in real time. I cannot, and I do not, say or suggest that RFK Jr. and I agree on every particular, but I hear from him —and, sadly, from him alone so far — many points that should be voiced more widely, lest Hegel’s knot become the noose that hangs us all.
Wayne Soini
Gloucester