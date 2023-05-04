To the editor:
As a lifelong third-generation Rockport resident, I strongly believe in community service and in supporting my surrounding community. That is why I am running for Rockport Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, to serve the needs of my community and my neighbors at Millbrook Park and Kitefield Road housing complexes which are operated by the Rockport Housing Authority (RHA).
The RHA was first established by Rockport in 1948, and today is a $3 million federal and state supported public corporation that, under the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) oversees affordable low-income housing for elderly and disabled tenants at Millbrook Park and many young families with school-age children at Kitefield Road, as well as the HUD-allocated Section 8 housing choice voucher program.
The RHA has benefited many Rockport residents, and I want to make sure it continues to be a benefit to them and to our community.
I was elected to the RHA board in 2016 and served until 2021, serving as chair for three of the five years of board membership. During my tenure on the board, I managed the board’s hiring process for the RHA executive director, led the RHA in getting a $180,000 Community Preservation Committee grant (supported by Town Meeting) to support the roof replacement project on Kitefield road, pushed for more public transparency of RHA finances, supported the inclusion of a tenant on the RHA board so that tenants could be represented directly, and brought constituent concerns to the attention of the board for discussion.
I am the candidate with the most experience and if elected again, I will ensure transparency and wise use of your tax dollars in the operation of the RHA, distribution of housing choice vouchers, and the completion of all capital projects. I will work with the RHA board to hire a new executive director (currently the RHA has an acting executive director) with a great sense of customer service, appreciation for RHA’s tenants, and experience in housing and budget management. And I will support safety improvements and beautification enhancements on RHA property for elderly tenants and families.
To learn more about me please visit my website at www.jonathanring.org. Please vote for Jonathan Ring for Housing Authority on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, or during early voting. Thank you again.
Jonathan Ring
Rockport