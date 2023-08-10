To the editor:
In December 2022, I began attending Select Board meetings in Rockport to ask the Select Board Members to allocate ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to increase affordable housing in Rockport. The state is expecting cities and towns across the Commonwealth to have a 10% affordable housing stock. Currently, Rockport has a 4.6% affordable housing stock, so aside from being a state mandate to increase to 10%, it is the right thing to do to help solve the housing crisis in Massachusetts, and it’s something many townspeople would like. Many towns across the North Shore have already released ARPA funds to increase affordable housing, including Gloucester.
I was told a survey to see what people believed ARPA funds should be spent on was imminent, but weeks went by and by mid-June no survey had appeared. Finally, after concerned members of the Rockport Affordable Housing Coalition (rahc.us) established by members of ECCO, a social justice group on the North Shore, wrote letters requesting the ARPA survey, a survey was produced on June 19. However, the survey had no check box for affordable housing! Fortunately, there was a blank box where people could write in what their choice for spending ARPA funds would be. There were no paper copies at Town Hall, no social media ads, as promised, and no blitz to townspeople who are signed up via the internet to receive town messages. After giving feedback to the town administrator and the Select Board, some of these issues were remedied.
Then, we asked at a Select Board meeting how many people participated in the survey and requested that the results of the survey be published. We were told 360 people responded to the survey! Then a statement was made that surprised us, shocked us to be more specific! I’m paraphrasing here, but it was stated that the results would be analyzed, but in the end the Select Board would make the decision as to how the ARPA funds should be spent. Why in the world would you have a survey, ask for the will of the people, and then have no intention of abiding by the will of the people?! Is Rockport’s government a democracy, or dictatorship of Select Board members?
So, we still await the results of the ARPA survey. The Rockport Affordable Housing Coalition (RAHC) is still asking for $1 million of the over $2 million in ARPA funds awarded Rockport. Will the Select Board members allocate the $1 million to the Rockport Affordable Housing Trust Fund, so this newly seated municipal trust can get going on developing affordable housing in Rockport? Despite the timeline and events I described above, the Select Board members still have an opportunity to show the people of Rockport that they are sincere and serious about helping develop Affordable Housing in Rockport? Will they do so? We sincerely hope so.
Barbara Kaplan
Member of Rockport Affordable Housing Coalition (RAHC)