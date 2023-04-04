To the editor:
Article N of Saturday’s Rockport Town Meeting warrant would have limited floodplain property owners from adding significantly to existing structures. The intent was both to protect people and property and to protect the public from having to bear the costs (through federal insurance) of replacing property damaged by rising sea levels. The vote was 61% in favor, just short of the two-third0 majority needed to adopt the article. The Times covered the arguments against. I want to ensure that readers know the arguments in favor.
I am certain that a large majority of Rockporters have no desire to see people’s valuable property damaged. Yet to understand the argument in favor of Article N, we must step back from the impact on individuals and their property. It is not the fault of any Rockport property owner that the sea level is rising. Nevertheless, as a species we are collectively responsible for the warming Earth. We know we will suffer more severe storms, droughts, fires and — here’s the relevant point — sea level rise. It would behoove us as a town to recognize and address this unprecedented situation collectively.
I don’t pretend to have a comprehensive solution, but I do know we cannot apply old standards of property rights and protections to the conditions we are facing. In my dream world, citizens of Rockport would come together to assess the evidence, then with great respect for each other’s points of view, sincerely engage in a discussion of our options.
Nancy Goodman
Rockport