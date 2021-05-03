To the editor:
So much to consider; so little time. The story published by the Gloucester Daily Times on April 29 brings into play the subject of an independent fire district for the town of Rockport. Town Meeting is scheduled for May 15, and with so much else on the docket, there is no place for this nonsense. The group called out as the Rockport Independent Fire District Petitioners hides behind this nomenclature as the story states. We are told the petitioners number eight citizens. The petition elegantly displays everything except the identities of the petitioners other than stating in the body of the petition that they are “undersigned taxable inhabitants , being numbered 7 or more….” Fine; are these fulltime residents in Rockport, or as in the case of Long Beach, are they seasonal inhabitants who have registered to vote, and do vote, in Rockport elections while maintaining “full time” residences elsewhere? Essex took on this condition several years ago, cleaning up Conomo Point; it required hard, dedicated work by the Town Hall of Essex to ensure that its voters were fulltime residents entitled to vote in one location. If memory serves, Senator Tarr convened a public meeting to discuss the subject, at an inconvenient season of the year, at an inconvenient time. And if that went anywhere, please advise.
Do the petitioners have any validity in questioning the operational efficiency of the volunteer Rockport Fire Department? Have they any data regarding incidents of major fires within the town that were dealt with incompetently? Is there any cost analysis demonstrating insurance losses relative to the established volunteer fire department. Are these petitioners aware that several years ago, this town went to extreme debt to purchase a state-of-the-art ladder truck; that former Chief Jim Doyle was made the point man for this project, and he and the department then under his command brought the project off successfully with full support of Town Meeting?
And where do these people find financing for this project? This town really can’t afford its own school system without the benefit of School Shoice, and take a good look at the school enclave that houses a high school complete that graduated it first class in 1963. Even an old man observes that upgrading or major renovations are going to be needed.
Kirk Keating is the new/current fire chief. People who have lived in this town for any length of time are aware of the service done this town by the Keating family. On his accession to the office, Chief Keating was clear that volunteers who had stepped away when this project first kicked off were coming back to service, with the potential for more.
Further to expense, how many chiefs of police does this town have and at what cost? Do we now have a police commissioner/town administrator complete with a badge and a car? Why? Because his stipend as human resources honcho was eliminated when several towns went together for a regional position dedicated to that proposition and his accession to town administrator from the assistant’s slot wasn’t sweet enough? As Chief Keating assumed the responsibility for the Fire Department, was the role of what and/or who he reported to made clear? It can certainly be hoped so.
We got into this mess several years ago when the Select Committee decided our chief of police position should not be limited to local consideration because the Select Board wanted “to see what was out there.” Now we know; they hired a chief from outside who quickly arranged for an assistant chief filled by the experienced officer who was passed over for the primary position. It is only natural that now we should move to a privileged Fire Department. Rockport doesn’t need it; can’t afford it and sure doesn’t need another layer of administration laid on where little is done with what we have.
Rockport doesn’t require this aggravation. Give these people an inch, they lay claim to all of Back Beach and property on which stands our American Legion.
Candidates for the Select Board need to be familiar with our by-laws, the board policies and the appropriate state statutes relative to Town Meeting form of government. What we have ain’t your fathers’ Town Meeting. And the citizenry of the town should looking representative Town Meeting. Rockport needs an overhaul.
Herb Wescott
Rockport