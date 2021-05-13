To the editor:
Rockport’s Annual Town Meeting will consider a term limit for the Board of Selectmen that would create a nine-year limit for the board. Come to Town Meeting to express your vote on the proposal.
It is well known that incumbents enjoy substantially more chance of reelection than do newcomers, even though new candidates may be more qualified.
Unlike national and state elections, where financial backing is a large factor, candidates for local office have an obstacle to achieve name recognition. Incumbents already come with name recognition – it is their name in local news articles and on the dais in town meetings.
Why call for term limits now? Times are changing and newcomers and returning people need to feel that the town is inclusive, keeping up with the times and open to all regardless of how long one has lived in town. The absence of term limits unintentionally enables entrenched patterns favoring locals and preserving status quo and may stifle new ideas. Cliques form and may make newer arrivals feel less a part of the town, whereas enabling fresh faces to play a more active role is encouraged by more vacancies on the board.
Terms being limited means turnover, fresh views, new approaches and available vacancies that can let interested parties become involved in how the town runs. New eyes help ensure issues not seen before are addressed earlier.
Bill Wagner
Rockport