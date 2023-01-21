To the editor,
As a voting participant in Rockport’s recent Special Town Meeting, I did not have enough information to make informed votes on the articles before me even though I had studied beforehand.
The issues are complex. If we change zoning bylaw language for R District, for example, are developers going to come flooding in and build a parking garage monstrosity and sub-standard housing?
What townspeople are looking for is some control over the look and feel of the town going forward. Rockporters and tourists love this town because it is beautiful everywhere.
Can we keep the character of the town and also add density in the form of multi-family dwellings? Can we solve the water and sewer problems by accepting Gloucester’s offer to create a regional system together? Is it worth considering greater density in all the districts?
People who are devoted to creating affordable housing are responding to the threat of not enough housing driving costs out of sight and people out of their homes.
The important piece of information I have to share so far is that affordable housing is 80% of market rate. It is not low-income housing, but it is a 20% break that could significantly help some families and individuals.
Many in town want to cast informed votes at the April 1 Town Meeting. Let's encourage panel discussions from all perspectives to take place soon. Could townspeople create a vision of what is wanted and ask our representatives to draft zoning bylaws to accommodate that vision?
Amy Seabook
Rockport