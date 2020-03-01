To the editor:
I’m writing in response to the Feb. 23 letter written by Ellen Canavan (”Letter writer, town residents owed an apology”) in regard to the upcoming need for the Rockport Public Schools to request an override this spring.
As a resident and taxpayer myself, I appreciate and encourage thoughtful reflection and even debate around the need for any town override or request for additional funds. A blind vote would certainly not be in the best interest of the town or the people who reside in it. As the principal of Rockport High School and mother of two children in the Rockport school district, I feel compelled to share just a few thoughts about my personal observations, specifically in reference to the statement: “Certainly our students have all the bells and whistles – trips, music lessons, sports and huge community support; but what quality of education?”
This is a fair question to ask and understandable if you have not had the opportunity to step foot in the Rockport schools over the recent years. I argue that the quality of education cannot be measured through test scores or college acceptances alone; though this information does provide a pulse on the ever-changing climate of our schools. It is important to note that there are many contributing factors to where students ultimately opt to attend school at the post-secondary level. Each year, Rockport High School graduates students who head off to attend a number of highly regarded institutions for learning; as well as students who opt to travel, enter the military or the world of work. Each experience is unique and often determined by personal needs, financial pressures or concise long-term planning for those who prepare to take on schooling that they know will continue well beyond the undergraduate level. It is fair to state that far more students are accepted into institutions than they can actually attend (since most students apply to several colleges or universities knowing they will ultimately choose just one). I’m not writing to defend or debate the statistics, but rather to provide some context into the data one might see or hear about.
I want to take this opportunity to formally thank and also offer well-deserved accolades to the teachers’ and staff of the Rockport Public Schools. From my experience as both an administrator and a parent, our kids are being educated by highly qualified and dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to balance the ever-changing needs of our students. They promote high expectations and academic rigor while also balancing the need for students to experience real-world, hands-on experiences such as travel, sports, extracurriculars and more. The overall education the students of Rockport are receiving cannot adequately be depicted on a spreadsheet.
For me, the affirmation comes as I talk to countless alumni who have come back to visit us sharing that they felt prepared to conquer the worlds they entered into. It comes from the feelings of safety, support and security that most students cannot even begin to express until they leave the walls of RPS and venture into the uncertainty of their futures. The relationships they’ve built, the lessons they’ve learned and the preparedness they express cannot be bought and can seldom be duplicated in a larger community. Rockport’s graduates go on to change lives around the globe and more often than not come back to tell about it.
I am so grateful to have the unique privilege and opportunity to work with the students, staff, and families of the Rockport Public Schools. So, as we continue to look, listen, learn and understand the complexity of the school’s budget, I hope we can all agree on the value of our school to the greater community and never underestimate the hard-work, professionalism and commitment of the employees who dedicate their lives to the success of our children; as well as the students and families who give their hearts and put their trust in our collective future. Together, I am confident that our school system will continue to flourish and provide the high-quality education that our students expect and deserve.
Amy Rose
Rockport
