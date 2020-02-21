To the editor:
Soon it will be spring. There are many pressing national and regional issues that need our attention, and in the scheme of things, what follows might be considered insignificant by some. But it isn’t.
While wandering around Rockport recently, it is noticeable the parking meter kiosks are covered over with protective covers, and the parking meters themselves have been removed throughout the community.
Obviously, those of us who live here and those visiting during the winter are given the privilege of not paying anything to park during the time the kiosks are not functioning and the meters are not in place. How kind and generous of the town officials to do this.
But, as the weather improves, they will again be operational and the signs at entrances to Rockport will again warn those arriving that parking meters will be enforced 7 days a week; the town will have an extensive staff of parking meter attendants roaming throughout the town, and when necessary placing attractive orange violation tickets on the windshields on many vehicles.
The underlying issues are: Isn’t this an unneeded and harsh form of discrimination especially against those who visit Rockport? The town claims it welcomes visitors, tourists, those who want to enjoy our unique and beautiful community and visit our shops and galleries and other attractive places. Aren’t we penalizing our guests and the unknowing who then leave with irritation along with this additional expense? Do we really have to insensitively harvest parking fees from outsiders, and at what costs to do this?
Maybe there’s still time to do away with this punitive system before it continually offends more people who then are most reluctant to ever come back to visit, and discourage others from coming here, too. Why do we do this?
Joseph N. Muzio
Rockport
