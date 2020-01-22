To the editor:
Recently, the Rockport School Committee voted to request a Proposition 2 ½ tax override of $899,000 at the upcoming April Town Meeting. This will be an increase in everyone’s taxes of 4% forever. We believe an override is, at best, premature and more realistically may not be needed.
It’s important to put this request in perspective. Rockport student enrollment has declined every year since 2003, when it was 1,007. It is currently 631 and is projected to fall to 609 next year. There is no indication of this turning around in the foreseeable future. Rather than adapting school department resources to this lower enrollment, the School Committee opted to admit school choice students to help offset this decline. With this year’s 218 choice students, Rockport’s total enrollment is 849, and it’s projected to fall to 823 next year. A detailed study of choice shows that its cost last year was $2.2 million offset by $1.4 million of revenue from the sending school districts. Thus Rockport taxpayers pay $800,000 per year incremental cost of the choice program to educate out-of-town students. The School Committee claims that choice merely fills empty seats. That claim is not based on any real study of the situation. The fact is that there are significant costs to Rockport taxpayers as a result of this program.
In the last five years, total enrollment, including choice students, has declined from 986 to 849 (14%). Yet, our teacher and counselor headcount has increased from 126 to 127 during this period. We find it hard to explain this. The school budget for the 2014-2015 school year was $14.1 million for 986 students, or $14,300 per student. The numbers for 2019-2020 are $16.6 million for 849 students, or $19,600 per student. With the override, the cost per student for 2020-2021 will be $21,900. Since enrollment is expected to decline to 823 next year, it doesn’t seem necessary to spend that much more money to educate fewer students.
Recently, Rockport and Gloucester schools hired UMass Donahue to study how the two school systems can work together to share certain expenses and to improve their respective education offerings. We expect significant opportunities to be identified by this study. Much of the focus will be on special education, which comprises $5 million of the schools’ $17 million budget. By working with Gloucester, we anticipate substantial cost reduction recommendations for SPED, perhaps as much as $500,000. We should make sure that any changes to our SPED program will improve the educational outcomes as well as save money. There will likely be many other recommendations for education budget reductions and performance enhancements. The results from this study are scheduled to be presented to the School Committee at the end of March. The state passed a law in December that will soon save our schools $260,000 per year in SPED transportation costs. According to Rob Liebow, this is not factored into the calculation of the override request. At the very least, this would reduce the request to $633,000. The state is in the process of further increasing funding for schools, and we should know the outcome in the coming months.
We ask Rockport citizens to consider the points presented in this letter and to support a decision to delay the override request until after we receive and digest the UMass Donahue study in March. We expect the results of the study to address the schools’ budgetary needs both short and long term. Why rush this permanent addition to our taxes? A delay will give us the opportunity to work with Gloucester to plan recommended improvements and to implement other savings because of falling enrollment. We believe that adopting efficiencies could significantly reduce or possibly eliminate the override need. Even if there are no opportunities to save money, our schools will still have reserves of more than $300,000 in June of 2021, so there is no urgency.
Wally Hess
Citizens for Sustainable Education
Rockport
