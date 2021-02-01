To the editor:
The Rockport School Committee and school leadership are a group of hardworking people who care deeply for the welfare of Rockport’s kids and schools. Their task during the pandemic has been difficult and unenviable. Nonetheless, we are troubled by their decisions about instructional delivery during the pandemic. We believe the continuation of remote learning jeopardizes the long-term welfare of students, families and the Rockport Public Schools. As the parents of a Rockport kindergartner, we write to ask the community to encourage a shift back to a hybrid schooling model akin to those being used by all of the other Cape Ann area districts, and a majority of others in the commonwealth.
Use of metrics may be worthwhile in establishing a factual basis for making decisions. However, the harsh truth is that during the better part of a year, most Rockport students have experienced only a few days of in-person learning. Meanwhile Gloucester, Manchester-Essex, Ipswich, Beverly and Hamilton-Wenham, to name a few, have been meeting in person for many months. There has not been an outbreak of the virus stemming from in-school transmission. Ipswich has traced only one such infection. Manchester-Essex has experienced no significant transmission. If the metric system remains king, will Rockport students stay remote until summer? This approach rejects the current guidance from the state, the CDC and multiple other medical and scientific organizations that have demonstrated that school students and staff can safely meet in person.
Neighboring districts have rightly made exemptions and provisions for teachers and students who prefer to only participate in a virtual format and we should do the same. Anecdotally, we learn the many Rockport students have transferred to other districts, private, parochial or home schooling. If significant numbers have transferred, it matters a lot to the future of our district.
As the schools will seek to pass an override in the coming months a lot is riding on the instructional model for the rest of the year. Please join us in encouraging the School Committee to reject the metrics system and return to in-person hybrid learning. The long-term welfare of the town’s children, families and schools are at stake.
Matthew and Megan Wigton
Rockport