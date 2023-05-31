To the editor:
I applaud Erika Lersch for her thoughtful and most welcome letter to the Times on May 26 warning drivers about speeding on High Street. I've lived there for many years and am alarmed by the increasing number of speeding, reckless drivers who also regularly ignore STOP signs. Where are the much-needed speed limit signs on High Street?
I call upon the town to start posting and enforcing crucial speed limits and stop signs everywhere. And one more item: Stop allowing private vehicles to park on pedestrian sidewalks. This is against state law and could, one day, become a deadly condition.
Nathaniel S. Johnson
Rockport