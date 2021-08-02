To the editor:
I found some interesting facts about gas-powered equipment used for lawn care from the Washington Post that I wanted to share:
“Gas equipment is also dirty. According to the California Air Resources Board, operating a gas leaf blower for an hour can create as much smog-forming pollution as driving a Toyota Camry 1,100 miles. Department of Transportation data shows that in 2018 Americans consumed nearly 3 billion gallons of gasoline running lawn and garden equipment. That’s equivalent to the annual energy use of more than 3 million homes.”
Do you think it’s possible for Rockport to switch to electric?
Nancy Dodson
Rockport