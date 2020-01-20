To the editor:
Hoping that eventually the ticketing in front of the 12 School Street Church will at least be fair!
The sign directing you to the kiosk is on the opposite block. The kiosk for my ticket was behind an SUV and not visible from my side of the street. Rockport must be making lots of money if it needs someone in New York to process your tickets. Will be spreading the word that this is marked improperly and should be more visible. Would have gladly paid the meter cost but now I don’t have to worry about that anymore because I will not visit Rockport for anything again.
I will tell 10 people, they will tell 10 people, etc., until the crowds dwindle and the town realizes it is not fair to tourists, which I assume would be a great source of income for local businesses. Wake up, mark things properly, and stop treating visitors like a steady source of ticket income.
Robert Bryant
Salem
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.