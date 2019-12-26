To the editor:
With almost 100 participants and hundreds of onlookers, the annual live narration of the story of the birth of Jesus was enjoyed for a 74th year on Saturday, Dec. 21.
On behalf of the Rockport Art Association and Museum, I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who helped us bring this tradition to downtown Rockport once again.
It’s the amazing passion and support of the community that make this pageant happen every year. And we thank you for that continued support.
This year I would like to extend a special thank you to Bill Elwell and his crew for hours donated to the set up and take down of the manger. To our narrator, Mike Costello; music and sound coordinators, Art and Michael Bevilaqua and Kristina Martin. Electricity, Bruce Rowell. And costumes for the past 40 years created by our tireless seamstress, Linda Hogan.
Our miniature horses were courtesy of Eric and Julie Hutchins. And special thank you to the Rockport Police Department, Rockport Music, Peter Webber, the Nicholas family, Dave Rash and Jay Smith.
I also want to thank the Gloucester Daily Times and The Beacon for their great coverage of this beloved event. And to the Institution for Savings for their generous donation.
Until next year, we extend our warmest wishes for a happy, healthy New Year.
Pat Alto
2019 Christmas Pageant Director
Rockport
