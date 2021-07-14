To the editor:
Gloucester’s land area is approximately 26 square miles, its water area 15 square miles, so in its entirety it encompasses closer to 41 square miles. One could easily surmise, based on the reactions and sentiments of some opinionated and vocal individuals, that the last tree standing in America was here, growing in our beloved city.
If I may, I would like to very politely suggest that it does no good to appear greedy, selfish, or interfering where access, use and property rights are concerned, both public and private, as one could easily infer we are not a welcoming community nor are we mindful of civil liberties or the obligation that the city must ensure all lawful rights are equally upheld. Posturing and positioning, granting some privilege while denying others, is capricious and never good policy; if one calculates, using the higher figure of 41 square miles, unless of course one wants to consider the value of water and its views random statistics and toss them out (which, of course, is why property values are so high in the first place), the percentage of undeveloped area is not 65% as stated in one particular city document but closer to ... well, you do the math.
We are truly fortunate; indeed, there is plenty of room to accommodate people’s private property rights, and development rights, and the city’s right to use its land as it sees fit, particularly those rights afforded under local zoning regulations.
Robin Hubbard
Gloucester
The author is a candidate for Gloucester city councilor at-large.