To the editor:
The Red, White and Blue Breakfast was a great time and not dampened by a rainy start last Saturday. Rotarians wish to thank our sponsors, H.P. Hood, Crosby’s and Black Earth Compost for their commitment to this community event. The Open Door, Molisse Reality and First Parish Church were indispensable partners, lending food storage, equipment and transportation to the event. Our entertainment this year was first-rate; thank you to Caleb Cascio, The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus and the Manchester Summer Stage performers. Our favorite pancake makers, state Sen. Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Brad Hill, return every year to flip and serve. Henry the Pony, from Essex, made many children happy. Remember to enter your pony pictures for next year’s program cover, send to josephinemc2010@yahoo.com. And the Manchester Cricket for its coverage and promotion of the event. The winner of the 50/50 was Sharon Els, who won $513.
Many thanks to our volunteers, new and returning: Paula Bzdula, Scott Colon, Maria Cristoforo, David DeMoura, Finn Doane, Mike Doane, Selena Evans, Greg Federspiel, Dina Flood, Olivia Gado, Ann Heslop, Maxine Hickey, Katherine Keith, Pat Martines, Ceana McLaughlin, Ema O’Neil, Elaine Persons, Ben Rossi, Molly Schlegel, and Elorie Willwerth. My apologies if I’ve missed anyone.
Manchester-Essex Rotary Club is proud to host the annual Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast. All proceeds go to our scholarship fund. You may make a donation to our scholarship fund by sending a check to PO Box 403, MBTS. Interested in joining Rotary? You are welcome to attend a meeting any Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., at Allies Beach Street Café (exception, the third Wednesday of the month). Or contact Dave Ray, our membership chair, DavidR@leslieray.com.
Dorothy Sieradzki
Manchester-Essex Rotary Club
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.