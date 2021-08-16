To the editor:
I am sorry to see us lose two of Rockport’s finest employees in back-to-back articles (“Schmink retires”, Aug 13; and “Fire second ousted,” Aug. 12).
Thankfully, seasoned Selectman Sarah Wilkinson saw through all the political gamesmanship. Thank you for your vote, comments and conscience madam; well done.
It is the Board of Selectmen who should “feel embarrassed.” Why ever would they make this decision to oust Abell prior to the audit? The very least we all should have is independent, factual information. Abell is likely the only firefighter with a master’s degree in firefighting, information invaluable on an oversight board.
Schmink is the officer who in addition to police duties has been the unacclaimed emergency services director for years, attending regional meetings, writing and receiving grants for both emergency services and the Police Department.
These two gentlemen have taken a merciless beating in the press. Hopefully the audit will vindicate them. (What is taking that audit so long anyway?) It was, after all, the firefighters who felt themselves too good to participate in emergency services request of Board of Selectmen and Board of Health to monitor downtown Rockport handing out face masks to keep the town open to tourists yet mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Let’s remember it was the firefighters who would “let Rockport burn” -- reminiscent of Nero who, it is believed, to have burned Rome himself for his own selfish purposes.
Ellen Canavan
Rockport