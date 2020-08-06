To the editor:
I am writing this letter after a recent accident a close member of my family experienced at the intersection of Centennial Avenue and Washington Street.
I have lived in Gloucester all my life, and have known this intersection to be one of the most dangerous in the city. Luckily, the accident that occurred was minor and no one was hurt, but that's just it -- luck. Drivers either leaving Centennial Avenue to turn on Washington Street or drivers coming from the rotary cannot see any oncoming traffic until they enter the intersection because the field of view on both sides is blocked by cars parked on Washington Street.
As there are local businesses in the area, along with the natural traffic density on two main roads, this is one of the busiest areas in the city almost every day of the week. Weekdays, there is work-commute traffic which is doubled when school is in session, and weekends it worse due to the volume of people entering/leaving the city for various reasons, which in summer triples.
Parking should be more restricted and rezoned at this intersection, so drivers can see oncoming traffic easier. There are near-miss accidents daily at this intersection, and most citizens of Gloucester will understand the need to change the parking to make it a safer area for everyone. Four fewer cars parked at this intersection would make a huge difference.
Harry Rumble
Gloucester