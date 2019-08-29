To the editor:
Three dedicated playgrounds named after three veterans. The Joseph S. Mattos Jr. Playground, the Ganine Nancy Doucette Playground and the Arthur Maxwell Parsons Playground. When they were dedicated it was for their service to our country and to have an open place for residents young and old to play in a safe environment. One of these playgrounds could become a new 440-student school and with that the safety that once was on that land will be no more.
There are safety issues that we already know about at West Parish. We know that when Dore and Whittier designed our new West Parish School without adequate parking it caused a very unsafe situation that exists today. We know that because of this inadequate parking some parents are parking on Rte. 133 and crossing with their children. We know as our city’s fire trucks cannot drive completely around West Parish, again causing a safety issue. We know that the queue parents wait in to pick up their children can be very long due to the tie up as so many parents want to drive their children to school. These are things we know.
Last fall, after witnessing this unsafe situation, many neighbors went to our City Council. The neighbors spoke up about how they have witnessed parents with babies in strollers crossing our state highway and were concerned about it and wanted something done. They talked about parents who were parking on Concord Street and became so frustrated that hash words were exchanged and something needed to be done. They talked about a crossing guard to help make crossing safer. They talked about our children and their safety.
The answers have not been as fast and swift as we have hoped.
We were told that they would make Concord Street a one way when school was opened in the morning and when school was closing in the afternoon. We were told a crossing guard will be at the school to help parents and students cross Concord Street. We were told that they would send a letter to the parents and advise them to not park on Rte. 133 as it was an unsafe situation as many vehicles travel over 45 miles an hour on that road. We were told the fire department needs 360 degree access at all times and that it was agreed and signed off on. We were told changes were to be made for our safety of our children.
Fast forward after that meeting. A sign has been posted that says “No left turn between 2:45-3:15” on Concord Street. We have not seen a crossing guard hired as of yet. I do hope the letter went out about the crossing Rte.133. The fire truck issue cannot be resolved. As far as the queue issue, bus drivers lay on their horns because someone decides to just drive up to the school and then the bus drivers can’t make it down the school driveway. That can do damage to your ears to say the least and must leave parents waiting in line frustrated as well.
We cannot build another school in an area that already has its own safety issues to begin with. We cannot double the size of the school and throw it up to the air and say we will fix the safety problems later or not fix them at all. We cannot build a 440-student school in neighborhoods that cannot support it.
We cannot do these things because we as parents, neighbors and educators care about the safety of our children.
Patti Amaral
Gloucester
