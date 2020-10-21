To the editor:
My name is Cameron Carroll. I am 14 years old and I go to Gloucester High School. Question 3 on this year’s ballot wants to get rid of Mattos Field, and that field is very sentimental to me. I grew up on that field learning how to play softball, how to pitch, how to hit and how to field. It actually breaks my heart that people want to tear it down. During spring, summer, and fall I’m down at that field everyday practicing or even playing a game.
There’s amazing people that take care of that field and go down there everyday to make sure the flower beds are watered and taken care of. A bunch of different people use that field. There’s women’s and men’s fastpitch and slow pitch, there’s girls’ fastpitch, and even baseball players use the field. Mattos Field has been around since 1935, and was made in honor of Joseph S. Mattos, who served in the military and was killed in action in World War I in 1918, when he was only 18 years old. He knew that since he was 6 years old he had wanted to serve his country, which is why the field is also known as “Field of Dreams.” Not only am I trying to save the field for me and all of the softball and baseball players, I’m trying to save the field to honor Joseph’s memory and make sure he stays remembered and appreciated.
Cameron Carroll
Gloucester